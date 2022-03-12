Music At The Intersection Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Kamasi Washington, Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr. And More

Home News Abigail Lee March 12th, 2022 - 5:46 PM

Scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11, 2022, Music at the Intersection is on its path to the Gateway to the West. The festival’s lineup is made up of more than 50 acts including Erykah Badu and Gary Clark Jr. Based in the Grand Center Arts District in St. Louis, Mo., Music at the Intersection will be celebrating its second year in action with four outdoor venues for crowds to enjoy.

The festival’s hosted bands are spread across a variety of genres, from R&B and blues to alternative rock. Entertainers range from local, regional and national acts as well, giving audiences an opportunity to hear their favorites alongside voices they otherwise might not encounter. Bands and entertainers such as Hiatus Kaiyote, Kamasi Washington, The Urge and Buddy Guy will all take the stage throughout the weekend.

Kranzberg Arts Foundation executive director Chris Hansen says, “Every year our aim is to make this festival more accessible, diverse and multi-dimensional… Between acts, attendees can wander the festival’s new outdoor footprint.”

Guests will be invited to enjoy performances across all stages of the outdoor festival. The stages will be spread across “a mix of urban streets and green spaces, stretching across Washington Avenue, just east of Grand Blvd” according to the press release. Also available to festival-goers are local food stops, amusements shops unique to St. Louis, Mo.

Hansen concluded with the following statement: “We hope they explore it all.”

While Early Bird tickets are sold out, General Admission, General Admission Plus and VIP tickets are available for purchase on Music at the Intersection’s website.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado