Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Pens Lovely Tribute to Christine McVie

Home News Gracie Chunes December 2nd, 2022 - 12:33 PM

Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham wrote a tribute to fellow Fleetwood Mac member and longtime friend Christine McVie who passed earlier this week at the age of 79. Buckingham refers to McVie as “a friend, a soul mate, a sister.”

In a social media post, Buckingham said: “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking… For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

Buckingham and McVie most recently collaborated in 2017 on an album titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie. The duo embarked on a tour following the albums release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsey Buckingham (@lindseybuckingham)

Following McVie’s passing, tributes poured in from around the world of music and entertainment. Fellow Fleetwood Mac members Stevie Nicks wrote “See you on the other side, my love,” and Mick Fleetwood said “Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything abut you.” Other artists paid tribute to the late McVie as well, like Harry Styles, who performed “Songbird” at his latest concert in her honor. (Consequence)