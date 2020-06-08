Dan Auerbach, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Bonnie Raitt, Kurt Vile, Bill Murray and More to Guest on Picture Show: A John Prine Tribute Show Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech June 8th, 2020 - 5:50 PM

A number of high-profile guests including Dan Auerbach, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Bonnie Raitt, Kurt Vile and Bill Murray will be joining together for Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine, a live stream benefit honoring the late folk legend John Prine. This live stream will be broadcast on Prine’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels this Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 ET.

Other prominent attendees include Courtney Marie Andrews, Kevin Bacon, Brene Brown, Eric Church, Stephen Colbert and Kacey Musgraves, alongside Prine’s family members Fiona Whelan Prine, his wife, and his sons Jack and Tommy Prine. Prine passed away earlier this year after suffering from complications caused by COVID-19.

Auerbach’s Black Keys had to cancel their summer tour this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The artist joined Price and Carlile for a benefit in support of Nashville tornado victims earlier this year as well. Carlile is hosting full album performances on various paid live streams in support of her crew. She also made an appearance alongside Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Pearl Jam for the All In WA benefit concert.

Simpson held a live stream performance at the Ryman Auditorium earlier this month. Price recently announced that she delayed her album release, and recently dropped a cover of Prine’s “All The Best” alongside her husband Jeremy Ivey. Kurt Vile recently performed Prine “Sam Stone” during a livestream in his native Philadelphia. He will also make an appearance on Birds of Pray’s Mike Polizze’s upcoming solo studio album.