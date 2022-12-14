Headlining Artists Announces For 36th Edition Of The Tibet House U.S Benefit Concert, Including Bernard Sumner, Allison Russell, and Philip Glass

Home News Roy Lott December 14th, 2022 - 9:27 PM

The first round of acts for the 36th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert has been announced. New Order’s Bernard Sumner, Allison Russell, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, the Patti Smith Band (for now, minus Smith herself) and the Philip Glass Ensemble will take the stage on March 1 at Carnegie Hall in New York. Additional appearances include Chocolate Genius, Inc., Zsela, Tenzin Choegyal, and Scorchio Quartet. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard and Arden Wohl, who are the benefit’s honorary chairs.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the non-profit Tibet House US which is “to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.” Tickets, including gala packages including a dinner reception with the performers, are on sale now through Carnegie Hall.

This year also marks the first in-person concert for the benefit since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Patti Smith, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Laurie Anderson, Trey Anastasio and Nathaniel Rateliff were a few of the performers for this year’s live-streamed show. Previous acts include Phoebe Bridgers, Iggy Pop, Cage the Elephant, Brittany Howard and Eddie Vedder.