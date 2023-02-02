Peter Hook Says New Order Rock Hall Nomination Might Be “Olive Branch” For A Reunion

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2023 - 6:44 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to consequence.net Peter Hook has not talked to his former bandmates in more than a decade but he is hoping the groups’s joint nomination for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame could be an “olive branch” which will bring them back together.

The band began as Joy Division but later changed their name to New Order when the original vocalist Ian Curtis died in 1980 by suicide. Hook’s longtime band mates Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris reformed without him in 2011 and since then the three musicians have not spoken to each other.

In the following statement Hook describes how tough it has been for him and his former band mates.

“Still haven’t spoken, personally in 11 years. We’re still fighting hammer and tong, tooth and nail… I think we’re going for the record for the longest group fallout in history. It’s very tragic.”

Joy Divison and New Order have been jointly nominated for the 2023 class along with The White Stripes, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, Missy Elliott, A Tribe Called Quest, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Iron Maiden, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, Warren Zevon and The Spinners.

In the following statement Hook touches on how difficult it would be to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without talking to his former band members.

“It will be a difficult awards ceremony if we get there, but as my wife said we’ve got to rise above these things… and be nice and be courteous and think the best. Maybe this is the olive branch that we may need to end the injustices that were done with New Order in the end. It’s a very strange position to be in but, y’know, we’re not the first group that’s been ostracized by each other, and we won’t be the last.”

