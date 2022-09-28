Surviving Nirvana & Soundgarden Members Team Up With the Pretty Reckless’s Taylor Momsen To Perform “The Day I Tried to Live” & “Black Hole Sun”

Home News Karan Singh September 28th, 2022 - 10:42 AM

The Foo Fighters staged their second and final tribute concert for late drummer Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Among the many performances that stood out at the all-star show at the Kia Forum was a Nirvana and Soundgarden crossover.

Surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear shared the stage with with Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron to perform a pair of Soundgarden songs, namely “The Day I Tried to Live” and “Black Hole Sun.” Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless had the privilege of fronting both songs. Check out the footage below.

Taylor Momsen cantando “The Day I Tried To Live” do Soundgarden no tributo ao Taylor Hawkins. #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/iaHRWG0Dq1 — The Pretty Reckless Brasil (@brasiltpr) September 28, 2022

The 90s throwback had its own significance in the context of Hawkins’s untimely passing. While the concert was in his memory, the loss of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell has always been an arm’s reach away from the Foo Fighters considering they were born of the death of grunge. It was an emotional night that reminded fans of the great artists who are no longer with us.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz