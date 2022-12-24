Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain Battled Laryngeal Cancer In 2020

Home News Gracie Chunes December 24th, 2022 - 7:09 PM

It has been revealed that Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain battled laryngeal cancer in last two years. He was diagnosed in 2020, but is now cancer free. McBrain disclosed this information in an interview with the University of Miami’s School of Medicine.

It all started in 2019 when McBrain noticed a change in his voice that was concerning. The drummer initially assumed this was due to a habit he developed of screaming while he is on stage performing and playing the drums. He took it upon himself to call his doctor, and in 2020 underwent an endoscopy performed by Dr. David E. Rosow where he was diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer. Rosow warns, “Anyone who is experiencing a voice change that lasts longer than three weeks should see an otolaryngologist who can evaluate a person’s vocal folds.”

Luckily, the stage 1 prognosis has a published cure rate of 95% and up according to Rosow. One week after the diagnosis Rosow removed the cancerous tumor. McBrain was granted ample time to recover when the concert-industry shutdown due to COVID-19. He continues to keep up with his health and get regular check ups to ensure that the cancer has not returned. (Consequence)