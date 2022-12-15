Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford Releases Second Song As Part Of The Band 7D7D “Misinformed”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 15th, 2022 - 4:56 PM

Tim Commerford has taken up a new music project outside of being the bassist for popular heavy rock band Rage Against The Machine. Commerford has formed a band with Mathias Wakrat and Jonny Polonsky called 7D7D. The band’s debut song “Capitalism” had been released on November 25, and now they’ve just released their second song titled “Misinformed” via Mad Bunny Records (Blabbermouth).

Wakrat gives an interesting take on the drums, using jazz and electronic-inspired rhythms. Polonsky also has a lot to offer with an impressive and steady guitar sound. The band’s music so far clearly shares their opinion on the political climate, with the chorus saying “We are misinformed all we wanna be/ Who tells history? / Whose badge is bigger? / Who collects the offerings?”

This is not Commerford’s first side project or the first time he’s worked with Mathias Wakrat, as he was a part of the band Wakrat in 2015 with him as well. Commerford met Polonsky previously too when they were both a part of the group Audioslave.

Commerford’s determination and talent are impressive considering that he just shared news of his prostate cancer diagnosis this past month. It is heartening to see and hear that Commerford is still able to produce new music with 7D7D and Rage Against The Machine.

