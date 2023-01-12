A Look Back at The White Stripes Performing the Yardbirds’ Classic “Heart Full of Soul” with Jeff Beck

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2023 - 12:45 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Following the passing of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck many artists have expressed their feelings towards Beck‘s sudden death. Even some of them shared their heartfelt stories and memories about the late musician on social media. One of the artists who have spent time reflecting on the memories with Beck is Jack White who went on Facebook to share a video of The White Stripes performing The Yardbirds’s smash hit “Heart Full Of Soul” with Beck.

According to aroutmagazine.co.uk On the Facebook post White discusses his thoughts and reflections about the 2002 live performance footage at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

“Jeff Beck, guitar innovator extraordinaire has moved to the next realm. I wrote to him a couple of years ago to show him that I was standing where he once stood inside Sam Phillips studio in Memphis some 50 odd years before. He was amazingly kind and instructional to me over the years. Many shows that I’ve played began moments after listening to his song “Led Boots” backstage. This bootleg clip that I’m posting is when I had one of the greatest thrills of my life, along with Meg White and Jack Lawrence of the Greenhornes, we were “the yardbirds” for one night backing up Jeff at the Royal Festival Hall in London. In our rehearsals he plugged straight into an amp, no effects pedals. He was changing the sound of the guitar and doing things people didn’t know were possible from his earliest days on stage. God Bless you Jeff, you must already be chatting with Cliff Gallup somewhere.” -Jack White III

Beck gained popularity for being a member of The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton in 1965. Also He recorded one album with the band before he left, which lead him to form the Jeff Beck Group which consisted of Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart.