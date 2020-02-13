Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Angel Olsen, Lucinda Williams and Shooter Jennings

Home News Aaron Grech February 13th, 2020 - 11:43 PM

Willie Nelson has announced the 2020 lineup for his Luck Reunion music festival, which will feature the likes of Angel Olsen, Lucinda Williams and Shooter Jennings. This event is set to take place in the town of Luck in Texas, near the city of Austin, on March 19th. Fans who have not been able to purchase a tickets can do so via the festival’s last “Lucky Draw” system, which will be promoted on the fest’s Instagram and Facebook.

The hosts Willie Nelson and Family will also be performing at the festival this year, along with Parquet Courts, Black Lips, the Haden Triplets and Margo Price & Friends ft. Jeremy Ivey. This event will be spread across five stages: the World Headquarters Stage, Revival Tent, Legacies Stage, Chapel Stage and Tito’s Saloon Roadhouse Stage.

Olsen will be hitting the road this spring across the United States and Europe in support of her latest studio album release All Mirrors. “All Mirrors covers a lot of ground, much of it new to Olsen and all of it excellent. There are no weak songs. Retracing the steps and sounds of My Woman, Burn Your Fire For No Witness, or an amalgamation of the two would have been a far safer path to a great album,” mxdwn reviewer Willie Witten explained.

Williams recently announced a new studio album titled Good Souls Better Angels, which will be released April 24. Shooter Jennings released his most recent album project Shooter back in 2018 via Low Country Sound/Elektra.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz