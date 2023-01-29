New Order Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Ally Najera January 29th, 2023 - 11:25 PM

Alternative rock band, New Order has just announced their string of tour dates for the upcoming year. Set to begin in March, the tour will mostly consist of performances in the south. The tour will have multiple dates in Texas and Louisiana.

According to the Consequence Sound, Austin, Texas shows will be for South by Southwest and the remaining shows will be headlining gigs. Tickets to the tour dates are set to be officially sold on February 2.

Fans who have used the special code have had access to the pre-sale tickets. Tickets will be sold via StubHub and Ticketmaster.

The band is also set to release a box set, titled as a “definitive edition” for their 1985 album, Low-Life. The set will include unreleased content, live footage and new artwork.

New Order –2023 Tour Dates

03/09 – Dallas, Texas – The Factory In Deep Ellum

03/11 – San Antonio, Texas – AT&T Center

03/13-03/15 – Austin, Texas. – SXSW

03/16 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

03/18 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Orpheum Theater