Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry Release New Song “It’s Gonna Be You”

A new song has just been released called Gonna Be You written by Diane Warren for the new movie 80 for Brady. This song is sung by Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, and Cyndi Lauper featureing Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry.

According to Pitchfork a statement about the song was written by Warren, “When I wrote Gonna Be You for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since “80” was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song!! Gonna Be You is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!

Gonna Be You is a very fun song to listen to, it is upbeat and has a very happy tone to it. This song seems to be about friendship, staying there for your closest friends throughout the years, and through the ups and downs.

This song was made for the movie 80 for Brady, the music video shows clips of the actresses in the movie. It shows their characters friendship as they travel to watch the football game with Tom Brady playing.

The music video shows the group of friends laughing and smiling, as well as going through some tough times it seems but always making it out together in the end. To watch the music video for Gonna Be You stream below.

