Estate of the Late George Michael Issues Statement Giving Lorde Its Blessing Over Similarities Between “Solar Power” and “Freedom ’90”

Home News Ellie Lin June 23rd, 2021 - 10:57 AM

Many fans have noted that New Zealand singer Lorde’s latest song, “Solar Power,” sounds similar to the George Michael hit “Freedom ‘90,”, reports Pitchfork. The estate of the legendary late pop musician issued a statement regarding the songs’ sonic similarities on Friday, Jun. 18.

The statement that was posted to George Michael’s website reads, “We are aware that many people are making a connection between Freedom ’90 by George Michael and Solar Power by Lorde which George would have been flattered to hear, so on behalf of one great artist to a fellow artist, we wish her every success with the single.”

“Solar Power” is the singers’ first single since her critically acclaimed 2017 album Melodrama. Lorde became a household name after her debut “Royals” became a hit in 2014 and later received diamond status from the RIAA. “Solar Power” is the first single to come from a record of the same name from Lorde, to be released on Aug. 20, 2021. “Solar Power” was released on June 10, 2021, was produced by Jack Antonoff and featured background vocals from fellow singer-songwriters Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers. Listen to “Solar Power” below.



“Freedom ‘90” was written and produced by George Michael in 1990. Sometimes styled as “Freedom!” It was the third single off of Michael’s second studio album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1. It peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, was massively popular on MTV and earned a Gold certification from the RIAA. Listen to “Freedom ‘90” below.



Lorde recently confirmed that she’ll be going on a worldwide tour for Solar Power in 2022. She was also announced as a headliner for the Barcelona music festival Primavera sound and joined Marlon Williams onstage in New Zealand to cover Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher than the Rest.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna