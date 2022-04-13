Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) & A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory Added To Library Of Congress’ National Registry

Home News Roy Lott April 13th, 2022 - 9:47 PM

Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory are the two latest additions to add to the National Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress will also be preserving a pair of classic rock anthems, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,” as well as Ricky Martin’s 1999 earworm “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” The Four Tops’ “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” Bonnie Raitt’s 1989 album Nick of Time. 25 pieces of music are selected each year and along with these two iconic albums they are adding some rock anthems. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,” as well as Ricky Martin’s 1999 earworm “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” The Four Tops’ “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” Bonnie Raitt’s 1989 album Nick of Time.

Last year’s selections included Nas’ Illmatic, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, and “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie. 2022 will be its 22nd year preserving records.

