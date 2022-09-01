Kate Bush To Reissue “Running Up That Hill” As CD Single

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2022 - 1:00 PM

According to Consequence, Kate Bush is gearing up to release “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God” as a CD single. The song was originally released as a part of Bush’s 1985 Hounds Of Love album but this time around it will be included alongside its original B-side “Under The Ivy.” Preorders can be made here.

The revival of the song’s popularity is due to its use on the fourth season of Netflix’s ultra popular drama series Stranger Things. Since then, the song has seen record streams and has become a viral sound on TikTok and Instagram reels. The track has also received multiple renditions over the years from Meg Myers, Placebo, Chromatics, Halsey who covered the song live during their Governors Ball set and more recently Tori Amos who included “Running Up That Hill” in a medley with “Bliss.”

The singer has shared a statement on her personal blog thanking fans for supporting the song as well as expressing her fondness for the show. Bush also gave a rare interview to discuss the song’s success. In late June, news broke that Bush had broken three Guinness World Records for the song including oldest female artist to reach number one, longest time for a track to reach number one on the UK’s official singles chart and longest gap between number ones.

Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” has also risen in popularity due to its inclusion in a key part of the show’s plot. Ghost’s “Mary On A Cross” also went viral on TikTok after its use in a fan made edit of Stranger Things characters.