Primavera Sound Portugal 2023 Lineup Announced Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia, Petshop Boys, And Blur

December 13th, 2022

Today booklynvegan.com has reported that the music festival Primavera Sound has announced its next Portugal edition which will be happening at Parque Da Cidade on June 7-10, 2023. Most of the lineup overlaps with Barcelona and headlining are Kendrick Lamar (June 7), Rosalía (June 8), Pet Shop Boys (June 9) and Halsey and Blur (June 10).

Joining the headliners will be Baby Keem, FKA twigs, Georgia, Holly Humberstone, The Comet is Coming and on June 7 Bad Religion, Fred again.., Maggie Rogers, The Mars Volta, Alvvays, Arlo Parks, Built to Spill, Gaz Coombes, Gilla Band, Japanese Breakfast, Jockstrap, Shellac, The Beths and The Murder Capital will be performing live.

Then on June 8 Darkside, My Morning Jacket, Le Tigre, Self Esteem, St. Vincent, Blondshell, Marcellus Pittman andWednesday will be dazzling people’s minds live. June 9 will have Bleachers, Daphni, Drain Gang, Pusha T, Sparks, Yves Tumor, Isabella Lovestory, Julia Holter, Karate, Nation of Language, OFF!, PUP, Unwound and Yard Act performing as well.

The lineup for the June 10 performances have not been released but information will be available when Primavera Sound release the names of the band’s and artist’s who will be performing live.