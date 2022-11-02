Non-Profit Music Fest M3F Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Maggie Rogers, Jamie xx, Toro y Moi & More

Home News Federico Cardenas November 2nd, 2022 - 10:37 PM

The non-profit music festival M3F has officially announced its lineup for its 2023 installment.M3F 2023 is scheduled to take place on March 3 and March 4 at Hence Park in Phoenix Arizona. Tickets for the two-day event have been made available at the festival’s website here.

Continuing with the festival’s tradition, M3F 2023 intends to offer an eclectic variety of all sorts of styles and genres, including indie, pop, R&B, electronic and many others. Highlights of the newly announced lineup include the legendary singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, the pioneering English dance producer and DJ Jamie xx, the electronic duo Polo & Pan, chillwave pioneer Toro y Moi and the pop singer-songwriter Quinn XCII.

Joining them will be Purple Disco Machine, Ashe, COIN, Chelsea Cutler, Peach Pit, Hayden James, Neil Frances, Becky Hill, The Jungle Giants, EVAN GIIA, Joshy Soul, Del Water Gap, Neal Francis, Chiiild, Emmit Fenn, Pachyman, Winston Surfshirt, Darius and many more.

The festival intends to continue its tradition of supporting charitable causes, having previously benefited Habitat For Humanity, Backline, Artist Advocacy Foundation, United Way, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and many others. M3F 2023 intends to benefit the Wendt Family Breast Cancer Program at St. Joseph’s, and has created a fund that will allow the festival to continue to benefit charitable causes after the festival is over.

Speaking more on the M3F’s charitable intentions, Festival Manager Warner Bailey says: “M3F is extremely unique in that it sits at the center of music, art, culture, community, and charity. Fans that attend M3F are able to buy into something much larger than just 2 days of great music. In 2022 alone, we were able to raise $1.2M and are going to continue to grow that number in the years to come. We launched the M3F Fund to exist as a year-round venture, leveraging the M3F platform and resources to create a tangible difference in our community. The M3F Fund exists as a 365-day ecosystem that allows us to continue our charitable efforts after the gates close. We work with each charity/non-profit throughout the year to provide updates on how the donation is being used and how fans can continue to support the causes that are important to them.”

Last month, Maggie Rogers released her latest album, Surrender . Jamie xx has recently shared a new track entitled “ KILL DEM .”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer