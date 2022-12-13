mxdwn Music

OFF! Announce Rescheduled North American 2023 Tour Dates

December 13th, 2022 - 10:26 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to pitchfork.com hardcore punk band OFF! have announced their rescheduled North American 2023 Tour Dates. The updated monthlong tour is in support of the band’s  September of  Free LSD.

Free LSD is OFF!’s  new album since 2014’s Wasted Years which features  drummer Justin Brown and bassist Autry Fulbright II as new  band members.  Previously, OFF! were set to begin a tour in Phoenix late October but due to Brown’s hospitalization OFF! canceled the first leg of dates.  It has been mentioned that the band’s previously announced December shows on the West Coast are in progress.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Comments
