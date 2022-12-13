OFF! Announce Rescheduled North American 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 13th, 2022 - 10:26 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to pitchfork.com hardcore punk band OFF! have announced their rescheduled North American 2023 Tour Dates. The updated monthlong tour is in support of the band’s September of Free LSD.

Free LSD is OFF!’s new album since 2014’s Wasted Years which features drummer Justin Brown and bassist Autry Fulbright II as new band members. Previously, OFF! were set to begin a tour in Phoenix late October but due to Brown’s hospitalization OFF! canceled the first leg of dates. It has been mentioned that the band’s previously announced December shows on the West Coast are in progress.

Rescheduled Tour Dates 12/13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw *

12/14 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios *

12/16 San Francisco, CA – Independent *

12/17 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room *

2/01 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

2/02 Hamburg, Germany – Logo

2/04 Paris, France – Point Éphémère

2/05 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

2/06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

2/08 London, England – Moth Club

4/28 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

4/29 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

5/02 Austin, TX – Parish

5/03 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.

5/05 Nashville, TN – Drkmttr

5-07 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

5/09 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

5/10 Kansas City, MO – Recordbar

5/12 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

5/13 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

5/14 Detroit, MI – Third Man Records

5/16 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace

5/17 Montreal, Québec – Cafe Campus

5/18 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

5/22 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

5/23 Washington, D.C. – Union Stage

5/24 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

5/25 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

5/27 Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

5/28 Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival

6/01 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

6/08 Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid

6/10 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound

8/04-06 Katowice, Poland – OFF Festival

8/10-12 Ãncora, Portugal – Sonic Blast Festival

Photo Credit: Owen Ela