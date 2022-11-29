Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments ‘Disappointing’ Condemning Hate Speech and Bigotry

Home News Cait Stoddard November 29th, 2022 - 11:23 AM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

According to consequence.net rapper Pusha T is one of many artists who have distant themselves from Kanye West. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times Pusha T mentioned that West’s antisemitic comments have been “very disappointing.”

“It’s definitely affected me,” Pusha T said. “It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech.”

Also Pusha T has worked with West on the album It’s Almost Dry, which has West’s music going against Pharrell Williams to create a stronger form of rap music. “Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me,” Pusha T said. “A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.”

He continues with, “Writing and recording with Ye is a very special thing for me. We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.’”

But now Pusha T sees West as a different person, saying of the bigotry and antisemitism, “It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

Also in the interview Pusha T compared matched his commitment to rap to a beloved director of gangster films. “I’ve spoken about being the Martin Scorsese of street raps,” he said. “I want the music to be as colorful and creative as it can be. Expand where reality meets imagination. I’m here to entertain those who love this, and there’s a lot of people who love this.”