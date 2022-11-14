Blur Announces First Show In Eight Years For July 2023 At Wembley Stadium

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2022 - 5:14 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Today the Britpop band Blur have announced their first show in eight years which will be happening at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8, 2023 with opening acts slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap. Tickets go on sale this Friday and presales starting this Wednesday.

The very last time Blur toured was in 2015 to support their album The Magic Whip. The band members last performed together in 2019 at a concert event which was organized by frontman Damon Albarn where the band performed a three-song set.

Blur’s lead singers Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon have made the following statement

“We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again,” Albarn said in a statement. Coxon mentions, “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs… Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Blur have not mentioned any other tour dates at this time.