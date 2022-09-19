Arlo Parks Cancels US Tour Due to ‘Debilitating’ Mental Health

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2022 - 1:29 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Over

British singer Arlo Parks has cancelled several tour dates so she can go home to focus on her mental health. Parks has released the following statement.

“I pushed myself unhealthily, further and harder than I should’ve. I find myself now in a very dark place, exhausted and dangerously low — it’s painful to admit that my mental health has deteriorated to a debilitating place, that I’m not okay, that I’m a human being with limits. I’ve been on the road on and off for the last 18 months, filling every spare second in between and working myself to the bone,” Parks wrote in a statement. “It was exciting and I was eager to grind and show everyone what I was capable of, how grateful I was to be where I am today. The people around me started to get worried but I was anxious to deliver and afraid to disappoint my fans and myself. I pushed myself unhealthily, further and harder than I should’ve. I find myself now in a very dark place, exhausted and dangerously low — it’s painful to admit that my mental health has deteriorated to a debilitating place, that I’m not okay, that I’m a human being with limits.” said Parks.

The cancelled dates include Boston, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Denver and Salt Lake City. Parks’s tour is to start back up on September 26th in Portland.