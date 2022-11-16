Kendrick Lamar Shares New Video for “Rich Spirit”

Home News Karan Singh November 16th, 2022 - 11:50 AM

Earlier today, hip-hop titan Kendrick Lamar released the video for one of the biggest hits from his latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Following visual supplements for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95” and “We Cry Together,” fans can now see what “Rich Spirit” looks like when its sound translates to video. Directed by Calmatic, it features Lamar himself as the central (and only) presence on screen. Check it out below:

The above video shows Lamar in a room by himself, mirroring the behavior of people who are left alone with their own thoughts. He dances with a freedom and flexibility that obscures the lack of elegance in his movement, plops down on the floor and stares into space — a lot of this is relatable to those who have dealt with boredom or seclusion all by themselves. Though this isn’t the central theme of the song, the manner in which it is visually conveyed to viewers is through the perspective of someone spending an evening with their thoughts.

Last month, Lamar performed “Rich Spirit” on Saturday Night Live. When the Grammy Awards released their nominations yesterday, his name appeared on multiple lists, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. This could be Kendrick’s year, but knowing the academy and their track record of being oblivious to hip-hop, who knows what will happen?

