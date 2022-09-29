FKA Twigs Releases Striking Visuals in New Video for Song “Pamplemousse”

Home News Karan Singh September 29th, 2022 - 11:20 AM

English enigma FKA Twigs has put out a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” Directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess, the visuals feature a series of photographs that flicker through a rapid progression and into a stop-motion-like movement. Check it out below:

Caprisongs was released earlier this year. Since then, several songs from the mixtape have evolved into video packages, including “Papi Bones,” “Honda,” “Oh My Love” and “Thank You Song.” After performing a brand new song called “Killer” during her “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR, she formally released the track along with its own video.

In April, FKA twigs was cast in the upcoming reboot of The Crow. She also directed and starred in a short film called Playscape that’s soundtracked by the X-Ray Spex classic “Identity.” ( Pitchfork

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat