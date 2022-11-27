Bad Religion Hopes To Record New Music By 2023

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 27th, 2022 - 2:26 PM

Bad Religion fans everywhere rejoice, because the band has shared that they are planning to record new music. According to Blabbermouth, the band’s lead g guitarist Brian Baker stated “I just talked to Brett the other day. He’s starting to dust off his writing boots. And the process is the same as always. A new record comes once Brett and Greg have written enough songs that they wanna share with each other and see, like, “are we on the right path?” And sometimes that takes…if there’s two years between albums, sometimes there’s four, but there’s always an album. And it’s exciting that it’s gonna start. So hopefully we’ll get something done next year.”

Bad Religion is also set to play at the Punk Rock Bowling Festival May 26-29 2023.

Bad Religion’s last album was Age Of Unreason back in 2019. The band hasn’t been completely underground since their last album though, as they released their autobiography titled “Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion” that had input from all of the band’s members and included rare photos and material from their archives that have never been seen before. The band also celebrated their 40th anniversary in December 2020 with a four-episode online streaming event that was live at The Roxy Theatre in Hollywood titled “Decades.” The stream included interviews with the band, behind the scenes at rehearsals, and footage of live performance. The band also played at the popular California festival “Punk In The Park” on November 5th, 2022.

(Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat)