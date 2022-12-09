Halsey Announces Diablo IV with Performance of “Lilith” at The Game Awards

Home News Gracie Chunes December 9th, 2022 - 12:04 PM

On Thursday, December 8, Halsey performed at the 2022 Game Awards. She sang “Lilith,” from her 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. During the ceremony, the launch date of video game Diablo IV was confirmed.



After Halsey’s performance, the trailer for Blizzard’s action role-playing game was shown. The official release date is set for Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Halsey states that this performance of “Lilith” is “just the beginning of what Blizzard Entertainment and I have in store. A lot of exciting things are coming for Halsey fans, Diablo fans and the crossover.”

The singer knew she wanted to be a part of the lead up and launch of this new game, stating Lilith has “such an influence” on her art. “My family has spent many hours together in Sanctuary over the years, so I am here as a fan and as a collaborator,” she says.

Following Halsey’s performance and the Diablo IV trailer, the Game Awards announced a special concert with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra set to take place next summer to mark their 10 year anniversary. (NME)