Primavera Sound Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode and More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 29th, 2022 - 10:45 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today Primavera Sound have announced their 2023 lineups for the festivals which will take place on two weekends, the first event will be in Barcelona on May 31-June 3 and the second event will take place in Madrid on June 7-10. Headlining both events are Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Halsey and Calvin Harris. Also Pet Shop Boys will headline a smaller lineup on both opening nights.

Other list of performers include FKA Twigs, Sparks, Laurie Anderson, Japanese Breakfast, Sudan Archives, Four Tet, Le Tigre, Caroline Polachek, NxWorries, Turnstile, Kelela, Alex G, Alvvays, Pusha T, Death Grips, Baby Keem, Christine and the Queens, John Cale, St. Vincent and Drain Gang. The War on Drugs and the Mars Volta will play one weekend apiece. Also The Moldy Peaches have reunited to play both weekends.

The Barcelona fest takes place at Parc del Fòrum, and Madrid at Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey. The two weekend events will also include performances by Skrillex, Darkside, Daphni, Julia Holter, Built to Spill, Bleachers, Bad Religion, Julia Jacklin, Yves Tumor, Tems, Beth Orton, My Morning Jacket, Måneskin, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Gilla Band, Shellac, Overmono, PinkPantheress, the Comet Is Coming, Hudson Mohawke, Emeralds, Boris, Maggie Rogers, Jockstrap, Jpegmafia, and Black Country, New Road.