Ozzy Osbourne’s First Live Show In Nearly Three Years Cut Short On Live TV

Gracie Chunes September 9th, 2022 - 7:38 PM

On Thursday, September 8, Ozzy Osbourne performed a two song set SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during halftime of the NFL’s season opening game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. During the broadcast, NBC sportscaster Maria Taylor introduced the performance in the middle of Osbourne singing the title track to his new album, Patient Number 9, released Friday, September 9. After about 10 seconds or so, cameras cut back to Taylor and the halftime crew analyzing the first half of the game. Thanks to fan-filmed footage on Twitter, however, we also know that Ozzy performed “Crazy Train” with Zakk Wylde.

From what we briefly saw on TV, the backing band for “Patient Number 9” included Tommy Clufetos on drums, Chris Chaney on bass, and producer Andrew Watt on guitar. The halftime show marked only the second time Ozzy has performed live in nearly three years. He previously postponed his farewell solo tour due to various health setbacks, including his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Osbourne’s newest album Patient Number 9 features an all-star roster of musicians, including Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Wylde, Mike McCready, Robert Trujillo, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and the late Taylor Hawkins. Stream the album here. (Consequence)