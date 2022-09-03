Them Crooked Vultures Reunite For First Time In More Than A Decade At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Home News Finneas Gregory September 3rd, 2022 - 6:06 PM

Them Crooked Vultures, a supergroup composed of Josh Homme, (Queens of The Stone Age) Dave Grohl, (Foo Fighters) and John Paul Jones, (Led Zeppelin) reunited, played their first live performance in 12 years at the tribute concert to Taylor Hawkins, the legendary Foo Fighters drummer who tragically passed away in March of this year.

According to an article from Pitchfork, during their set, Them Crooked Vultures played “Gunman,” “Long Slow Goodbye” by Queen’s of The Stone Age, and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” by Elton John. Them Crooked Vultures were also joined onstage by longtime collaborator, guitarist Alain Johannes.

A recording of Them Crooked Vultures’ performance is available to watch on Youtube, where it has amassed over ten thousand views and over a thousand likes since being uploaded mere hours ago.

Despite the long 12 years since their last performance together, Them Crooked Vultures never missed a beat and showed no signs of rust during their set. When they introduced the band after “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” the crowd roared with applause, no doubt thrilled to see this group back together after all this time, even under such sad circumstances.

Aside from Them Crooked Vultures, scores of legendary acts and musicians made an appearance at Hawkins’ tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. Such as Liam Gallagher, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Krist Novoselic, Roger Taylor, Brian May, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Lars Ulrich Stuart Copeland and many other guest musicians and collaborators.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz