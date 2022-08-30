Ozzy Osbourne Opens Up About Experience With Parkinson’s Disease

Home News Skyy Rincon August 30th, 2022 - 3:41 PM

According to Consequence, Ozzy Osbourne has commented on his experience living with Parkinson’s Disease which is a brain disorder that affects the central nervous system. He especially emphasized how the condition has affected his ability to move explaining that he feels like he is “walking around in lead boots.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Osbourne explained how he has had to shift his mentality due to the chronic illness, stating, “You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen],” He continued, adding, “You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it.”

He also discussed the disease’s effect on his mental health, remarking that he has been on antidepressants and that his medications have various side effects including short-term memory loss and constipation.

“Degradation Rules” marks Osbourne’s second single from the upcoming album Patient Number 9 which is set to arrive in early September. The record serves as Osbourne’s thirteenth solo studio album and it may be one of his most star studded yet with features from Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Foo Fighters’ late Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Eric Clapton. The title track, which was released back in July, also featured legendary guitarist Jeff Beck who has been collaborating with actor and musician Johnny Depp.

The 73-year-old metal icon recently opened up about his decision to move back to the U.K. citing mass shootings and political division in the U.S. as main reasons for his relocation. Back in June, Osbourne was discharged from the hospital following a major surgery on his neck which his wife Sharon had warned would “determine the rest of his life.” Osbourne’s daughter Aimee also miraculously survived a deadly Hollywood recording studio fire that tragically took the life of one person. In May, the singer also tested positive for Covid-19 which he has since been recovering from.