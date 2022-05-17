Eric Clapton Tests Positive for COVID

Home News Megan Mandatta May 17th, 2022 - 9:11 PM

Eric Clapton has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and then postponed European concert dates with hopeful plans to continue on May 20. The guitarist’s Facebook post said, “Eric Clapton is, unfortunately, suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall.”

“He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery,” the post continued. “Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff, and of course the fans.”

The only tour dates to be cancelled are on May 17 and May 18 in Zurich, Switzerland and Milan, Italy according to Guitar. His return is set to be on May 20 in Bologna, Italy. Recently, Clapton had been critical of the COVID vaccines receiving lots of backlash.

Clapton has also recently sued a 55-year-old woman for copyright infringement after an attempted sale of a Bootleg CD. He is also set to be featured on Ozzy Osbourne’s forthcoming album alongside Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde and more.