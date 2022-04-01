Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Album Will Feature Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo And Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan

Home News Federico Cardenas April 1st, 2022 - 9:01 PM

More details about the upcoming album from legendary heavy metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne have been revealed. After Osbourne originally announced the project in October of last year, we have continued to receive details regarding who will be involved in its production. Previously, we have learned that the frequent collaborator of Osbourne’s, Zakk Wylde, will be playing guitar on every track on the project. It was also announced that Jeff Beck, Cream’s Eric Clapton and Osbourne’s former bandmate Tony Iommi would all have guest slots on the album.

Theprp reports that the Andrew Watt produced album will also be featuring the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan. In an interview with Fozzy’s Chris Jericho on his podcast Talk is Jericho, Chris Smith went into some detail regarding the production process of the new album, including revealing that Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready will be on the cast for creating the record.

Smith begins by noting that “We’ve got Robert Trujillo playing on some songs, who’s been in Ozzy‘s band. Duff‘s on a couple again. Me and Andrew are doing it.” He briefly explains regarding the albums riffs that “Tony Iommi and Ozzy have never collaborated outside of Black Sabbath. Tony sent us a bunch of riffs and we took what we thought was the best of ’em, which was fucking great… Tony sent us the riffs — files; he’s in England — and we played to it. It’s fucking got everything.”

Smith goes on to describe Eric Clapton’s role in the album, stating “Then Eric Clapton plays a fucking wah-wah Cream-type solo. We’re, like, ‘Eric, can you solo on this song? Wah-wah, please. Eric, what do you think about this, with the wah-wah?’ Because that’s his fucking thing. And so he’s soloing all over this other track.” He explains that Jeff Beck will be on two tracks from the album, and that the team “tried to get Jimmy Page, we tried to get the holy trinity, but I don’t think Page plays anymore too much, unfortunately.” Smith concludes by mentioning the that Josh Homme, Mike McCready and Zakk Wylde will all have roles on the record.

Ozzy Osbourne has recently released his own line of NFTs entitled “Cryptobatz.” Previously, an error relating to the collection led to fans losing thousands of dollars.