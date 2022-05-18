Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Walks Back Comments about Taylor Hawkins

Home News Megan Mandatta May 18th, 2022 - 7:13 PM

Following the Foo Fighters’ rejection that Taylor Hawkins requested to lessen his rigorous tour schedule, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith have repealed their respective statements disagreeing.

Matt Cameron, the drummer for Pearl Jam, said to Rolling Stone Hawkins “couldn’t fucking do it anymore,” and that “he had a heart-to-heart with Dave and, yeah, he told me that he ‘couldn’t fucking do it anymore’ – those were his words.”

Hawkins had confided in Rolling Stone saying it was “really hard to figure out how to continue to keep the intensity of a young man in a 50-year-old’s body, which is very difficult.” However, the representative for Foo Fighters has denied the claims that Hawkins ever brought up issues with Grohl.

Since then, Cameron noted his statements to Rolling Stone were “taken out of context,” reports CNN.

“When I agreed to take part in the Rolling Stone article about Taylor, I assumed it would be a celebration of his life and work. My quotes were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I had never intended,” Cameron said in a social media post. “Taylor was a dear friend, and a next level artist. I miss him. I have only the deepest love and respect for Taylor, Dave and the Foo Fighters families. I am truly sorry to have taken part in an interview and I apologize that my participation may have caused harm to those for whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration,” he added.”

Originally, Smith had said “[Hawkins] just said he was exhausted and collapsed, and they had to pump bim full of IVs and stuff.” Smith continued in his piece to Rolling Stone noting Hawkins told him, “I can’t do it like this anymore,” reports Blabbermouth.

“Taylor was one of my best friends and I would do anything for his family,” Smith wrote via social media. “I was asking by Rolling Stone to share some memories of our time together, which I thought was going to be the loving tribute he deserved. Instead, the story they wrote was sensationalized and misleading, and had I known I never would have agreed to participate. I apologize to his family and musical friends for any pain.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried