Metallica “Blown Away” by ‘Stranger Things’ Scene Featuring “Master of Puppets” Played by Son of Bassist Robert Trujillo, Tye Trujillo

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 5th, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Metallica is “incredibly honored” to have “Master of Puppets” featured in the Netflix fourth season finale of Stranger Things.

The Stranger Things character Eddie Munson performs a metal concert in the finale which includes shredding “Master of Puppets” to summon evil bats that will help save his friends from a demon named Vecna.

According to Blabbermouth.net, Metallica issued a statement earlier today in response to the Duffer Brothers’ decision to incorporate their music into the show. “The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

The band said it was an incredible honor to be a part of Eddie’s journey and keep company with the other artists featured in the show.

But what many people don’t know, is that Metallic bassist Robert Trujillo’s 17-year-old son Tye Trujillo contributed additional guitar tracks to the version of “Master of Puppets” featured in the episode. According to Consequence Heavy, Trujillo made a post on Instagram that said, “**Spoiler Alert** That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets’ and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping! @tyetru @metallica @strangerthingstv #metallica #masterofpuppets #strangerthings #eddiemunson.”

29-year-old actor Joe Quinn who plays Eddie Munson, told Entertainment Weekly that he prepared for the role by listening to a lot of heavy metal. Munson has been playing guitar since he was 7 years old and says he was inspired by the 2003 cult classic film School of Rock.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado