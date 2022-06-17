Tommy Lee Unable To Finish First Mötley Crüe Reunion Show Due To Broken Ribs, Black Sabbath’s Tommy Clufetos Announced As Replacement

Home News Mohammad Halim June 17th, 2022 - 5:39 PM

Mötley Crüe, the American Heavy Metal Band, is famous for a number of slamming-tracks such as “Kickstart My Heart”, “Home Sweet Home”, and “Live Wire”. And over 40 years later, the crew is still rocking hard as ever. Just recently, they debuted their American reunion tour yesterday, June 16, with Def Leppard. However, famous drummer and founding member of the band, Tommy Lee, has announced bad news for fans. He revealed that he had broken four ribs two weeks ago, according to CNN .

Yesterday at the event in Truist Park in Atlanta Georgia, Lee performed a few songs just before he announced to the audience of his injury, and that his doctor had advised him not to perform at all, “But I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can,”

He took the announcement to his instagram account, “Man yall aint gonna believe this shit!…. I broke 4 fucking ribs! But I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me that I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can!” The musician has also announced who will be replacing him until he’s better. “And have no fear, my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I’m back at 100%… we’ve all been waiting for this moment and there’s no way I’m missing this! On with the show!”

