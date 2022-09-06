Ozzy Osbourne & Zakk Wylde Team Up On New Song “Nothing Feels Right”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 6th, 2022 - 11:43 AM

According to Consequence, Ozzy Osbourne has released a new track entitled “Nothing Feels Right” featuring Zakk Wylde on guitar. “Nothing Feels Right” is the latest single from Osbourne’s forthcoming album Patient Number 9 which arrives on Friday.

Osbourne previously released “Degradation Rules” featuring Tony Iommi back in July, marking the second single from the record. Patient Number 9 serves as Osbourne’s thirteenth solo studio album and it may be one of his most star studded yet with features from Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Foo Fighters’ late Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Eric Clapton. The title track, which was also released in July, also featured legendary guitarist Jeff Beck who has been collaborating with actor and musician Johnny Depp.

Osbourne recently opened up about his experience living with Parkinson’s Disease explaining that the condition has affected his ability to move and makes him he feel like he is “walking around in lead boots.” Back in June, Osbourne was discharged from the hospital following a major surgery on his neck which his wife Sharon had warned would “determine the rest of his life.” In May, the singer tested positive for Covid-19 which he has since been recovering from. The 73-year-old metal icon also explained his decision to move back to the U.K. citing mass shootings and political division in the U.S. as main reasons for his relocation.

Wylde recently released his new video game Punchout!! which is a boxing game reminiscing Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out. He is also currently set to join Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante on Pantera’s upcoming reunion shows.