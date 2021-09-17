mxdwn Music

Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney And Taylor Hawkins Form New Band Called NHC, Share Two Tracks

September 17th, 2021 - 2:12 PM

Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction have united with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to create a new band called NHC. The collective has released their first two tracks, “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On.”

The trio’s two singles feature a solid rock sound that exhibits the group’s effervescent chemistry. On “Feed the Cruel,” Navarro shreds off some effortless guitar riffs while Hawkins provides a moshworthy backing beat alongside his stellar vocals. “Better Move On” takes a slower approach in comparison to the group’s other track highlighting an electrifying guitar solo from Navarro, some fiery fills and powerful vocals from Hawkins and a catchy bassline from Chaney.

NHC’s name is an acronym for Navarro, Hawkins and Chaney. The group is set to make their live debut on October 2 at the Ohana Festival.

According to Blabbermouth, Hawkins and Chaney previously played together in the ’90s in Alanis Morisette’s band and are also bandmates in Hawkins’s solo project, Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders.

Earlier this year, the trio of Navarro, Hawkins and Chaney teamed up with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor in a group called Ground Control to perform at a live stream celebration for the late and great David Bowie.

Revisit mxdwn’s coverage of Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders bizarrely cute music video for their song “Middle Child” which features Hawkins and his daughter.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

