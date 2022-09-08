The Strokes & Yeah Yeah Yeahs Play Exclusive Shows During New York Fashion Week

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2022 - 2:20 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, American indie rock bands The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs performed at a few intimate shows in honor of New York Fashion Week 2022. The Strokes played at the Glasshouse in New York City during the Bose x New York Fashion Week launch event while the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performed at a private J Crew party at Jeans on Lafayettte.

The Strokes opened their set with “The Modern Age” before playing “The Adults Are Talking”, “I Can’t Win”, “Ask Me Anything”, “Hard To Explain”, “Automatic Stop”, “Trying Your Luck” and “Under Control” before taking a fan request for “Meet Me in the Bathroom.” The Yeah Yeah Yeahs began their set with “Zero” before diving into “Gold Lion”, “Burning”, “Pin”, “Maps” and “Heads Will Roll” before ending their performance with “Date With The Night.”

The Yeah Yeah Yeah’s at Jean’s, a @jcrew NYFW kickoff. @FivioForeign front row. Congratulations everyone else, we won. pic.twitter.com/6xvYBPQvGL — Ashwin (@ashwindeshmukh) September 8, 2022

Last month, Eddie Vedder joined The Strokes for a performance of their 2005 classic “Juicebox” during a show in Seattle, Washington. Back in July, Julian Casablancas and his band made the choice to cover Clairo’s “Sofia” as a way to pay it forward after she unfortunately had to cancel her appearance at Portugal’s NOS Alive festival due to a flight cancelation.

The past couple of years has been quite eventful for The Strokes. They won their first Grammy award for their album The New Abnormal, they have been included on countless 2022 music festival lineups including Tempelhof Sounds, Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Brazil, This Ain’t No Picnic and Boston Calling, the latter of which they had to cancel their appearance due to Covid-19.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have also been quite active recently releasing their new singles “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” and “Burning.” Their forthcoming album Cool It Down will be arriving on September 30 via Secretly Canadian.

