Yeah Yeah Yeahs Drops Poetic Music Video for “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” Featuring Perfume Genius and Announce New Album Cool It Down

Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released their first single from their new album Cool It Down and an accompanying new video for “Spitting Off The Edge of the World.” This single comes off their September 30 release of the album, part of a new contract with Secretly Canadian.

“I see the younger generations staring down this threat, and they’re standing on the edge of a precipice, confronting what’s coming with anger and defiance. It’s galvanizing, and there’s hope there,” said Karen O, frontwoman of the group.

The video for “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” was directed by Cody Critcheloe and show in Kansas City. The group plans to host several live performance dates throughout the summer and fall beginning June 5, according to Spin.

“The shoot in Kansas City was dream-like, the dreams you have after eating something really greasy right before bed; bizarre, poetic, and intense,” Karen O said. “Perfume Genius was incredibly gracious to roll in the very cold mud as my co-pilot and steal scene after scene with his surreal charm.”

Cool It Down Tracklist:

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World” featuring Perfume Genius

“Lovebomb”

“Wolf”

“Fleez”

“Burning”

“Blacktop”

“Different Today”

“Mars”

Yeah Yeahs Yeahs Tour Dates:

June 5: O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK [Support: English Teacher]

June 7: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Dry Cleaning, Anika]

June 8: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Porridge Radio, Anika]

June 11: Primavera Sound 2022 @ Barcelona, ES

July 20: Margaret Court Arena @ Melbourne, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

July 22: Splendour in the Grass 2022 @ Yelgun, Australia

July 24: Hordern Pavilion @ Sydney, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

July 29: Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022 @ Montreal, QC

September 18: Riot Fest @ Chicago, IL

October 1: Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY [Special Guest TBA, The Linda Linda]

October 6: Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA [Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas]

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat