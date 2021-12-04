This Ain’t No Picnic Announce 2022 Lineup Featuring LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, Phoebe Bridgers And Many More

Home News Aswath Viswanathan December 4th, 2021 - 5:12 PM

This Ain’t No Picnic have announced their 2022 festival lineup featuring LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, Phoebe Bridgers, Le Tigre, IDLES, Kaytranada and Yves Tumor. The festival is set to take place August 27 and 28 in 2022 at the Rose Bowl. Register for the presale here. 2-Day GA tickets start at $299 + fees and 2-Day VIP are $799 + fees.

Along with the previously mentioned artists, the festival will feature performances from Courtney Barnett, Caroline Palochek, Honey Dijon, Four Tet x Floating Points, Descendents, Wet Leg, Genesis Owusu, Turnstile, Hana Vu, Earl Sweatshirt, Beach House and Jorja Smith. This Ain’t No Picnic has a wide range of artists in a variety of genres. The name of the festival is a nod to one of Goldenvoice’s earliest festivals, launched in Irvine, California in 1999, the same year as Coachella.

Recently, longtime synth player Gavilán Rayna Russom left from LCD Soundsystem in an amicable split. In an interview with Pitchfork, Russom gave her reasons for leaving. She said, “When this offer came up again [to perform at LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn Steel residency], I had considered it. And when I looked at the reality of this time, I was just like, “I’m just not able to do this.” My work has grown to a point where I’m not able to put it aside for a couple of years and go on tour with LCD, or double up. A lot of times I’d be on tour with LCD and making my own music in the bus between 7 and noon. It just reached a natural point based on some concerns I’ve had for a really long time.” “The entire experience is pretty amicable,” Russom said. “It’s not about people or personalities. At some point James reached out to me about this new set of shows. I asked for a little time to think about it, and we sat down and had a nice coffee and I basically said that I couldn’t do it, but that I was super grateful.” In October, LCD Soundsystem announced a 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel and it sold out following overwhelming demand. Russom did not perform at this event live with the band.

The group also performed their song “Other Voices” live for the first time ever. Their 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel has been a complete hit.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna