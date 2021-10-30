Lollapalooza Brazil Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction, IDLES, Doja Cat and More

Home News Skyler Graham October 30th, 2021 - 10:56 AM

Lollapalooza has come to South America since 2012. Even though the music festival has been canceled in recent years due to safety risks, the event is still going strong ten years later, bringing some of the industry’s biggest artists to Lollapalooza Brazil 2022.

The event is set to take place from March 25-27, 2022, at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. This follows Lollapalooza Argentina, which is scheduled for March 18-20 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. The two events will feature the same artists, albeit performing in a different order.

Kicking off the festival on Friday, March 25 is Doja Cat, The Strokes, Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow. Each of these artists have been highly successful this year — Doja hosted the MTV VMAs and won several awards, The Strokes won the Grammy for Best Rock Album and Harlow captured hearts across America with his feature on Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and “What’s Poppin.”

Following these acts on Saturday, March 26 is Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, A Day to Remember and Alessia Cara, to name a few. Cyrus made an Instagram announcement about the festivals, excited to perform in South America for the first time in almost seven years.

Concluding the festival on Sunday, March 27 are the Foo Fighters, Martin Garrix, Jane’s Addiction, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Kehlani and more. Bridgers recently finished her U.S. tour with a powerful performance at the Greek Theatre in LA.

According to a press release, information about Lollapalooza Chile will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz