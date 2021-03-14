The Strokes Win First Grammy Award with Win for Best Rock Album

Home News Anna Scott March 14th, 2021 - 4:58 PM

The rock band The Strokes have won their first Grammy for Best Rock Album for their recent record The New Abnormal released last April. This was the first time the rock legends have been nominated for a Grammy.

The impressive win found the band beating out others staples of 2020 such as Sturgill Simpson with Sound and Fury, Fontaines D.C.’s A Hero’s Death, Michael Kiwanuka’ Kiwanuka and Grace Potter with Daylight.

The award, which was presented in the Premiere Ceremony, was announced by Jhené Aiko. At first, the band could not hear who won, making for an interesting acceptance speech as they broadcasted via webcam :

The New Abnormal marked a return for The Strokes – the band had not shared anything prior to the record since 2013’s Comedown Machine and the EP Future Present Past in the same year. The band was set to perform various shows last Spring but due to COVID-19, all were cancelled, including the Guadalajara edition of the Corona Capital festival. The band also played at a Bernie Sanders rally in January of 2020 in support of his election campaign.

After six studio albums since their formation in Manhattan in 1998, the rock legends The Strokes have brought in their first, exciting Grammy win from the 2021 event.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister