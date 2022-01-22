Boston Calling Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Metallica And More

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 22nd, 2022 - 6:09 PM

According to Consequence, Boston Calling has announced their 2022 lineup. The list of artists includes rock legends like The Strokes, Foo Fighters and Metallica. The festival is taking place on Memorial Day Weekend at the end of May in Allston, MA. Three-day general admission and VIP passes are now on sale through Boston Calling’s website.

According to Consequence, other notable artists at the festival include Avril Lavigne, HAIM, Run the Jewels, Weezer, Modest Mouse, Cheap Trick, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, Japanese Breakfast, Goose, and Glass Animals. Also playing are Rüfüs Du Sol, EarthGang, Orville Peck, Paris Jackson, The Struts, Paris Texas, Pom Pom Squad, KennyHoopla, Sudan Archives, Hinds, Cults, Celisse, The Backseat Lovers, Grandson, Peach Tree Rascals, and Djo, among others.

Due to the pandemic, Boston Calling were forced to cancel their 2020 and 2021 festivals. The festival’s canceled 2020 lineup consisted of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Koffee, Pink Sweat$, Run the Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers and a number of other performers.

The Strokes are scheduled to perform a number of shows in 2022. The band is listed as a headliner at This Ain’t No Picnic music festival in Pasadena, CA, alongside LCD Soundsystem and Phoebe Bridgers. The Strokes are also headlining Lollapalooza Argentina, once again alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Foo Fighters.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister