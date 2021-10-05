Muse, The Strokes, alt-J, Wolf Alice, IDLES and More Announced As Lineup For Tempelhof Sounds Festival 2022 in Berlin

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 5th, 2021 - 12:35 AM

Tempelhof Sounds Festival 2022, which is set to take place in Berlin for the first time since the onset of the pandemic has just announced their lineup. Artists including Muse, The Strokes, alt-J, Wolf Alice, IDLES to name a few, are some of the names that have been confirmed to be taking part of this festival. Going abroad has become more of a possibility for touring artists since the pandemic restrictions are seemingly becoming more lax as time goes on, so a festival abroad is more in the books than ever. Germany also just announced that they are opening venues such as nightclubs and live music events for guests again as of this last weekend (Oct 1), so long as everyone attending has proof of vaccination. As a country, the standard is that Germany will not allow for solely a negative covid test taken within a time frame of the show to be enough proof for entry, and insists that guests at indoor venues are also vaccinated by one of the nationally accepted vaccines in order to attend or perform in venues.

Tempelhof Sounds Festival is set to take place June 10 to June 12 of 2022, giving plenty of time for performers to get their details to go abroad together, and to monitor how the opening of venues within Berlin is going.

MUSE has been keeping busy with other performance opportunities, which include their “Enter The Simulation” Virtual Reality Performance that took place on September 21, and meanwhile alt-J are preparing to release their first album in a number of years The Dream, and while they have not announced their own concert dates, they will be going on tour in Spring of 2022 with Portugal The Man. Wolf Alice has been busy releasing music as well, with singles “Feeling Myself” and “The Beach II” coming out back to back in July.

Buy tickets for Tempelhof Sounds here.

Photo Credit Boston Lynn Schulz