Yeah Yeah Yeahs Share Intriguing New Single “Burning”

Home News Roy Lott August 10th, 2022 - 5:38 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s have shared their latest single “Burning” from their highly anticipated upcoming album Cool It Down. The track begins with a groovy piano number before exploding into a sixties-inspired dance-rock jam. The song was inspired by “Beggin” from The Four Seasons. Karen O spoke about the inspiration behind it, noting that it was from an incident she had when she was 19. “Back when I was 19 living in the east village, one night a roommate dragged me out of the apartment for an impromptu drink across the street, I left a votive candle burning on a plastic yaffa block which in my absence set flame to my room.”

Within an hour and a half away, her room was burned to flames, losing most of her stuff. “All electronic goods were melted and demolished like my laptop, cameras etc. but oddly enough the items that held the most sentimental value remained intact like sketchbooks, a favorite sweater with hearts across the chest, and photographs. Burning’ is a song about that feeling, smoke signals for the soul. Begging to cool it down, just doing it the best we know how.” Check out the song below.

“Burning” follows their lead single “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” with Perfume Genius. Cool It Down will be released on September 30. The group performed both tracks at their show at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles in May.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat