YEAH YEAH YEAH Announces First New Song in Nine Years “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce their comeback track following nine years of putting nothing out. The new song is titled “Spitting Off The Edge of the World” and features Perfume Genius.

The trio recently confirmed their switch to a new record label, Secretly Canadian, writing “New music! New Era! And New Home…” they commented. “Much to celebrate!”

We present to you with heads bowed and fists in the air "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" featuring @perfumegenius out June 1. Pre-save now and stay tuned to see where you can see the HellYEAHRacer on the streets of NY this weekend. 💥💥💥

“We present to you with heads bowed and fists in the air ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ featuring Perfume Genius out June 1,” the band noted. The song can be saved or streamed here.

Following the release of this song, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to perform at Primavera Sound 2022 and 02 Apollo in Manchester and at the 02 Academy Brixton in London. More information on tickets for those June shows can be found here.

