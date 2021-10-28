Lollapalooza Argentina Announces 2022 Lineup Including Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus and More

Home News Skyler Graham October 28th, 2021 - 12:49 PM

Some of the biggest names of the year are officially set to perform at Lollapalooza Argentina in 2022. The notorious festival is scheduled for March 18-20 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires.

Kicking off the music festival on Friday, March 18 is Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, Marina and A Day to Remember, to name just a few. Cyrus was also a headliner at Lollapalooza Chicago and Austin City Limits, sharing a selection of covers as well as tracks from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts. The artist has fully embraced the style and attitude of rock & roll with her platinum mullet and powerful raspy voice and worked with rock icons such as Joan Jett and Billy Idol on the album. In a recent Instagram post about the festival in Argentina, Cyrus told fans that this would be her first performance in South America in almost seven years.

The Strokes, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly are the headliners for Saturday. In addition to hosting this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Doja Cat won multiple awards, including the awards for Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” and Best Art Direction for “Best Friend.” The Strokes have also seen success this year, winning the Grammy for Best Rock Album and performing at Outside Lands this weekend as well as at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on New Year’s Eve.

Concluding the festival on Sunday are headliners Foo Fighters and Martin Garrix as well as Phoebe Bridgers. Bridgers recently finished her fall tour on Oct. 21 at the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park, LA.

