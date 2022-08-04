Eddie Vedder Joins The Strokes for a Performance of “Juicebox” in Seattle

Eddie Vedder has made a new appearance on stage following the conclusion of Pearl Jam’s European tour. According to Consequence of Sound, Vedder joined The Strokes on stage in Seattle in order to perform “Juicebox”.

Vedder, who previously has described “Juicebox” as one of his “favorite” songs. He also recalled The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas bashfully admitting to lifting a portion of the song from Pearl Jam’s own “Not for You”. “I would have had no idea, I still don’t really hear it… I think it’s totally original. Every time I get to play it with them, I’m more than happy,” Vedder said. He can be seen on fan-captured video jamming out with The Strokes. A lively crowd can be heard during the just-as-lively performance. It’s clear everyone on stage is a veteran of their craft; video of the performance can be seen above.

Vedder’s return to the stage comes just two weeks after the cancellation of the rest of Pearl Jam’s European tour. First, a Vienna concert date was canceled due to damage to Vedder’s vocal chords following French wildfires, then the rest of the tour was canceled entirely. The Strokes have been performing various sets recently – with their Roskilde performance having received negative criticisms. Just last month, they performed at the NOS Alive festival, and performed a cover of Clairo’s “Sofia” after the singer had to cancel her appearance.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister