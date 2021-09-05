Marilyn Manson Pleads Not Guilty For Alleged 2019 Misdemeanor Assault

Home News Aaron Grech September 5th, 2021 - 11:13 PM

Marilyn Manson has plead not guilty to two charges of alleged misdemeanor assault, which stem from an alleged incident that took place at the performer’s concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019. An arrest warrant was issued against Manson back in May, followed by a statement from police officials that declared that Manson would turn himself in.

According to the plaintiffs, Manson allegedly spit at a videographer at the concert. In a e-mail to the New York Times, Manson’s attorney called the allegations “ludicrous,” echoing statements made by Manson and his legal team regarding allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by several different women.

At the beginning of the year, Manson was accused by actress Evan Rachel Wood of alleged grooming and alleged abuse. Allegations brought by other women such as Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Roswell, model Ashley Smithline, personal assistant Ashley Walters and an unnamed woman began to surface leading to Manson being dropped by his record label, manager and agents.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on Instagram. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

