Marilyn Manson Responds to Abuse Allegations by Calling Them “Horrible Distortions of Reality”

Marilyn Manson has responded to the numerous abuse allegations made against him by several women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was briefly engaged to the performer in 2010. Manson has called these allegations “horrible distortions of reality” and maintains that his relationships were consensual.

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson wrote on social media. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Wood reportedly began dating Manson when she was 18 and he was 36, and would continue their relationship until their seven-month engagement ended in 2010. The Westworld actress accused Manson of alleged grooming and alleged abuse, claims that were supported by Manson’s former guitar and keyboard technician Ron Cleary. Four other women have accused Manson of alleged sexual assault, alleged psychological abuse, and/or various forms of alleged coercion, alleged violence and alleged intimidation.

Back in 2016, Wood stated that she was “raped twice,” and alleged that one of the assailants was a former significant other. She also spoke about her traumatic experiences during a House Judiciary Subcommittee in 2018 to support the passage of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights in all 50 states.

Manson was dropped from Loma Vista Recordings following these allegations and was scrubbed from their website. Other companies have followed suit, as Manson has been dropped from his agency and pulled from the programs American Gods and Creepshow. Actress Rose McGowan has also expressed support for Wood.

