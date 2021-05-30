Marilyn Manson Sued by Unnamed Woman for Alleged Rape and Death Threat

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 30th, 2021 - 4:46 PM

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson is facing another lawsuit, this time from an unnamed former girlfriend whom he dated back in 2011. The woman, who filed the lawsuit as Jane Doe, is claiming that Manson allegedly raped and threatened to kill her, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit also alleges that Manson showed the woman a home video titled “Groupie” that allegedly depicts him tying a young fan to a chair, forcing her to drink a glass of a band member’s urine, and proceeding to threaten her with a gun. The footage allegedly also included sex acts and humiliation. The plaintiff claimed to have been left fearful for her own life after viewing the video.

A member of Manson’s team responded to the original TMZ article, claiming that the video was a “scripted short film shot by a crew and a famous photographer/videographer who frequently collaborated with Manson.” He also stated that the actress in the film was an adult who had made an appearance in one of Manson’s previous music videos, “The Long Hard Road Out of Hell,” and that the short film, though never released, had been intended as an extra video feature for an upcoming album.

The lawsuit seeks damages against Manson and a public declaration of Manson’s alleged actions broke the law. Currently, Manson is also being sued for alleged sexual assault, battery and harassment by his former assistant Ashley Walters, and in April, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco sued Manson for alleged sexual assault and battery. In Bianco’s claim, Manson allegedly raped her, chased her with an ax and cut her with a knife during intercourse without consent. In February, actress Evan Rachel Wood named Manson as her alleged abuser, and since then at least sixteen women have come forward with accusations against Manson. The musician has denied all accusations.

Manson is currently wanted in New Hampshire on two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault after allegedly spitting on a concert videographer at one of his concerts in 2019.

Photo credit Owen Ela